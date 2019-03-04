Missing man from Caergwrle dies in fatal Snowdonia collision

North Wales Police have confirmed that a man who had been reported missing from Caergwrle has sadly died in a fatal collision in Snowdonia.

Stephen John Sharples, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the A498, between Penygwryd and Nant Gwynant.

North Wales Police were called at 1pm on Sunday to a report of a one vehicle collision near Llyn Gwynant.

The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

PC 2560 Alun Jones of the Western Roads Policing Unit said: “Our sympathies go out to the family of the driver. Officers are currently with his family and the coroner has been informed.

“The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Mazda MX5, registration FN52 BNO, being driven anywhere between the Corwen and Nant Gwynant areas between 5.20am on Thursday February 28th and 1pm yesterday.”