News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Missing man from Caergwrle dies in fatal Snowdonia collision

Published: Monday, Mar 4th, 2019
Share:

North Wales Police have confirmed that a man who had been reported missing from Caergwrle has sadly died in a fatal collision in Snowdonia.

Stephen John Sharples, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the A498, between Penygwryd and Nant Gwynant.

North Wales Police were called at 1pm on Sunday to a report of a one vehicle collision near Llyn Gwynant.

The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

PC 2560 Alun Jones of the Western Roads Policing Unit said: “Our sympathies go out to the family of the driver. Officers are currently with his family and the coroner has been informed.

“The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Mazda MX5, registration FN52 BNO, being driven anywhere between the Corwen and Nant Gwynant areas between 5.20am on Thursday February 28th and 1pm yesterday.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police in Chester appeal for information after six bikes stolen from motorcycle training school

Proposals for 85 homes in Buckley look set to be turned down

Deeside primary school set for near £100,000 investment if plans for new 33 home development get green light

Airbus jet decked in retro BEA livery unveiled by British Airways

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Top Fleet Street photographer who is legally blind gives University talk about his career thanks to a Deeside student

Connah’s Quay Spring Clean Week – Volunteers collect fifteen bags of rubbish in first two hours

Cyber Police will be Flintshire on Friday highlighting threats posed to businesses and individuals

Storyhouse Women weekend 2019 – Line up announced


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn