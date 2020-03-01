Minimum unit price for alcohol begins in Wales on Monday

From Monday, March 2 we will see big change to the way alcohol is sold in Wales with the introduction of a minimum unit price for alcohol.

Minimum unit pricing (MUP) is a way of setting a baseline price below which no one can sell an alcoholic drink.

That price is based on how much alcohol is in each drink.

The minimum price being set in Wales is 50p per unit of alcohol.

Each unit of alcohol is 10ml (two teaspoons) of pure alcohol.

The biggest price increases will be for so-called ‘white ciders’ – strong, cheap ciders which are often sold in large plastic bottles.

Some of these are set to more than double in price and may well disappear from sale in many places.

Discounting of spirits will be much more difficult for shops to do.

For example, 750ml bottles of vodka, whisky and gin are sometimes sold now for as little as £10. That’s set to rise to £13.

Most popular wine brands are already sold in shops at more than 50p per unit and so their prices are unlikely to change, although some wines sold in discount supermarkets are likely to go up in price.

Popular beer brands are also usually sold above the level of the MUP when sold singly or in small packs.

But some of the discounts that supermarkets apply when selling beer in multipacks or slabs will no longer be possible, since they often take the price below 50p per unit.

Scotland was the first country in the world to introduce minimum unit pricing (MUP) in 2018.

Sales data suggests a decrease in cider sales in Scotland since the introduction of minimum unit pricing, the decrease is particularly pronounced for cheap, white ciders.