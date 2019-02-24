Met Office yellow warning for fog in play until 10am

Traffic Wales is warning of poor driving conditions on the A55 J31 Caerwys to J38 Chester due to thick fog this morning.

Fog descended on Deeside in the early hours of this morning and has lifted slightly in some places however visibility on roads is down to 100m in places.

A Met Office warning has been in place since 5am and ends at 10am, it states

“Patchy thick fog likely to cause poor driving conditions.

Although not affecting all places, there are areas of fog with visibility below 100m, particularly in river valleys. Sudden deteriorations in visibility over a short distance may be encountered.”