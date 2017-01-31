Met Office issues weather warning as strong winds are expected to sweep into Flintshire on Friday

The weather alert comes into force from 6am on Friday and is in place until 11.55pm on Friday Night.
The Met Office say ‘there is the potential for very strong winds to cross parts of England and Wales on Friday, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph in places and perhaps over 80 mph in exposed coastal areas.’
The Met Office chief weather bod said:
A number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems are likely to move quickly towards northwest Europe later this week. One of these, on Friday, may affect parts of southern parts of the UK.
However it is worth stressing that there are a number of scenarios in which the strongest winds miss the UK altogether. Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week.
Its worth noting that given the warning is in place for Friday forecasters are a bit unclear around the storms developments – so its a case of ‘if’ the strong winds occur then we could expect to see damage to trees and perhaps to buildings, possible disruption to power supplies, as well as delayed travel that Met Office say.
http://www.deeside.com/guide-met-office-weather-warnings/