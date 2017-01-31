Met Office issues weather warning as strong winds are expected to sweep into Flintshire on Friday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for string winds on Friday.

The weather alert comes into force from 6am on Friday and is in place until 11.55pm on Friday Night.

The Met Office say ‘there is the potential for very strong winds to cross parts of England and Wales on Friday, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph in places and perhaps over 80 mph in exposed coastal areas.’

The Met Office chief weather bod said: