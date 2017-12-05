Met Office issues warning over possible snow and ice in Flintshire later this week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert over possible snow showers and ice in Flintshire later this week.

Snow showers are expected to affect Flintshire and pretty much the rest of Wales and North West of England from the early hours of Friday morning through to 6pm on Saturday.

Forecasters say Snow showers are expected to become increasingly frequent over northern Scotland late on Thursday and are expected across many other parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England on Friday.

Up to 2-5 cm of snow is likely for some, with 10-20 cm possible over high ground, mainly Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. Strong northwest winds may cause drifting of the snow in places with blizzard conditions possible at times across northern Scotland.

The heaviest and most frequent of the snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and for train services. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Chief Forecaster’s assessment;

“During winter weather which brings snow showers, it is not uncommon for snow amounts to vary considerably across short distances.

On Friday and Saturday, the snow showers could lead to snow accumulations which vary markedly across the warning area.”