Met Office issues three day weather warning for snow in Flintshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning spanning three days next week with forecasts of snow for Flintshire.

The yellow alert for snow and widespread ice comes into force at 9pm on Monday and ends at 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Snow is forecast to affect nearly all counties in Wales and a large swathe of England from Newcastle upon Tyne to the edge of London.





The Met Office spokesperson has said: “A band of rain, locally heavy in places, is likely to push slowly northeast across Wales and England late Monday.”

“As this rain comes into contact with cold air in place, it is likely to readily turn to snow across parts of Wales, the Midlands, and later parts of northern England.”

“1-4 cm of snow is quite likely away from coasts, with 5-10 cm possible above about 150 metres.”

“As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is possible for parts of east Wales and the West and South Midlands.”

“Snow should turn back to rain from the south, lasting longest across parts of northern England.”

A yellow alert for snow which was issued for Saturday in Flintshire has been cancelled.