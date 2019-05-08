Merseyside Police appeal to locate man with links to North Wales wanted on recall to prison

Merseyside Police is appealing for information about the whereabouts of James Lewis Price.

Price, who is 25-years-old, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license, after he was served a prison sentence for burglary.

His last known address was in Prestatyn.

Price is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is known to have links to St Helens, Kirkby and North Wales.

Extensive efforts have been made by the police to find him but he remains outstanding.

Detectives would ask Price, or anyone who knows his whereabouts or recognises him from the attached photograph and knows where he is, to contact Merseyside Police.

Officers would urge Price or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact 0151 777 6961, DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 19100068000