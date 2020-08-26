Man sentenced for causing death by careless driving in Flintshire

Following a North Wales Police investigation, a man has been spared a prison sentence after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

30-year-old Christopher Damian Norris of Moorfield Crescent in Lowton appeared before Mold Crown Court today following the incident on the A548 Tan Lan near Holywell on July 6th 2019.

He was sentenced to a 12 month Community Order, 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The collision involved a Nissan Qashqai towing a caravan which was being driven by Norris which collided with a flatbed recovery truck, causing the death of 41-year-old Shaun Buckley from Prestatyn.

North Wales Police were called shortly after 10am on July 6th to a report of the two-vehicle collision, however despite the best efforts of the emergency services, sadly Shaun died at hospital.

Shaun’s family have paid the following tribute to him: “The loss of Shaun had a huge impact on all who knew him but particularly for family and close friends. Shaun has left a wonderful legacy in his two daughters and he will live on through them. He lived life to the full and we know that what he would want is for us all to make the most of every day.

“We would like the opportunity once again to thank all those who were at the scene of the accident that day and made such a valiant effort to save Shaun. A special thanks also to our Family Liaison Officer, PC Gareth Rogers, who has been an immense support over the last 13 months.”

Shaun’s father has reiterated today: “Our view remains firm that the accident that took Shaun’s life was as the result of a tragic set of circumstances and was in no way the result of any intent to cause the events that unfolded that day.

“We will not be making any further comment and ask that the privacy of all involved is respected.”

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This tragic case resulted in the death of a young man with his life ahead of him.

“Although Norris did not intend for this collision to happen, it is a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring anything that is being towed such as caravans, are secured safely.

“The thoughts of North Wales Police remain with Shaun’s family and friends at this difficult time.”