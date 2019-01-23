News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man jailed after stabbing ex-partner 36 times in “frenzied” attack at his Sealand Road home

Published: Wednesday, Jan 23rd, 2019
A man has been jailed for more than 12 years after he admitted attempting to murder his ex-partner in a “frenzied” attack.

Keith White, 59, pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to attempted murder after attacking his partner of 15 years Elaine Bancroft, with a large kitchen

The attack happened at the Sealand Road home of White on April 20 last year.

Ms Bancroft 74, was stabbed 36 times by White after she came back from walking her dog.

White wrestled the victim to the floor and stabbed her 36 times.

His ex-partner pretended to be dead to stop the attack and White then began to harm himself before collapsing.

Ms Bancroft then got away from him and screamed for help out of an upstairs window.

A passer-by called the police and paramedics and officers gave first aid until she was airlifted to hospital.

Ms Bancroft suffered fractures to her ribs and shoulders and punctured lungs.

White, who had no previous convictions, had two large wounds to either side of his neck and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

He was jailed for 12 years and nine months by Judge Steven Everett who described the attack as “frenzied” and said it was a “miracle” that there was a passer-by at the time of the attack.

The investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Evans said: “This is a terribly sad and tragic case. No sentence issued today would help the victim recover from this life changing attack, Elaine will live with the horrific memories forever.

“I hope that the victim can take some comfort from White taking responsibility for his outrageous actions by pleading guilty together with the prison sentence imposed.

“This incident would have ended in tragedy if it wasn’t for the quick response by the passer-by and the incredible service provided by all medical professionals involved.”

