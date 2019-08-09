Man charged with racially aggravated public order offence after posting Tweet about Liverpool forward Mo Salah

A man has been charged after an offensive Tweet was posted in relation to Liverpool footballer Mo Salah.

Merseyside police said Gary Hyland, 32 years, of Church Road, Waterloo has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Hyland has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court today, Friday 9 August 2019.

Everton Football Club condemned the social media posts in a statement after they were allegedly sent by one of their supporters.

The tweets allegedly contained a racist comments and pictures of Egyptian forward Mo Salah.

A police spokesman said: “Hate crime in any guise will not be tolerated and those who use the internet to target others, and who commit a criminal offence such as hate crime in doing so, need to understand that they are not beyond the law.”

Picture: Liverpool Football Club