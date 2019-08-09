News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man charged with racially aggravated public order offence after posting Tweet about Liverpool forward Mo Salah

Published: Friday, Aug 9th, 2019
Share:

A man has been charged after an offensive Tweet was posted in relation to Liverpool footballer Mo Salah.

Merseyside police said Gary Hyland, 32 years, of Church Road, Waterloo has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Hyland has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court today, Friday 9 August 2019.

Everton Football Club condemned the social media posts in a statement after they were allegedly sent by one of their supporters.

The tweets allegedly contained a racist comments and pictures of Egyptian forward Mo Salah.

A police spokesman said: “Hate crime in any guise will not be tolerated and those who use the internet to target others, and who commit a criminal offence such as hate crime in doing so, need to understand that they are not beyond the law.”

Picture: Liverpool Football Club

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans to turn offices in Deeside into HMO turned down

Consultation launched over Flint housing plans

Update: Slow traffic through Shotton after lorry got stuck under train bridge

RSPCA and council teamwork ensures trapped gull is spared prolonged suffering

Inspection report reveals poor attendance rates and high exclusion levels at Flintshire schools

A548 on Deeside Industrial Park reopens following earlier incident involving an overturned lorry

Boss of Deeside based Iceland says “we need a way out” of Brexit via a second referendum and expects gaps on shelves in his stores

North Wales leisure firm joins forces with top British manufacturer ahead of luxury park opening in Flintshire

Man arrested in Holywell following late night knife threats


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn