Man arrested in Wirral with “rape kit” ordered to be detained in a secure hospital

A man who was arrested with what appeared to be a ‘rape kit’ has been ordered to be detained in a secure hospital.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that Kyle Morgan, 21, was spotted acting suspiciously in Storeton Woods near Bebington on the Wirral by an off duty police officer on 18 January 2019 at 9.15am. He called the police and officers went to the secluded spot and found Morgan and searched him.

He was carrying a bag that contained a large hunting knife, hand cuffs, an eye mask, a set of limb restraints and an open mouth gag.

He was arrested and taken to Wirral Custody Suite where he told his solicitor that he had had the knife for a long time and had bought the other items from a sex shop.

He was asked why he had the items and he said, in a calm voice, “Because I wanted to kill someone.”

He said he had been having these thoughts for a number of years and that he had no plan on that day but was going to “find someone and kill them and make it up as he went along”.

His mobile phone was examined and it revealed he had been searching pornography sites for images of sex with dead people.

Kyle Morgan pleaded guilty to committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence and having an offensive weapon.

At Liverpool Crown Court on 30 August 2019, he was made the subject of a hospital order which means that, because of his mental health problems, the court has ruled that it is more appropriate that he is detained and treated in a secure hospital rather than in prison.

He is also subject to a sexual harm prevention order that states he must not have in a public place any items such as rope or handcuffs that are capable of restraint and he must not stalk, harass or intimidate women. There were also a series of restrictions imposed on him around using the internet and storing data from it.

Wendy Newton from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit of Mersey Cheshire Crown Prosecution Service said: “We may never know if Kyle Morgan truly meant to carry out his declared intention of killing someone, but the items in the bag he was carrying were chilling indeed.

“Merseyside Police carried out extensive investigations to see if there was any evidence that he had carried out any of his macabre plans but nothing else came to light.

“It became clear early on that Kyle Morgan has some serious mental health issues and the court decided that the most fitting outcome of this case is that he be detained in a secure hospital unit and treated there.

“A troubled man is now being given the correct treatment and a disturbing case has been brought to a satisfactory conclusion.”