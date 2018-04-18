independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Man arrested in connection with Queensferry bank robbery

Published: Wednesday, Apr 18th, 2018
Share:

Update: Police have confirmed a man in his 30’s, has been arrested this evening in connection with the robbery at Barclays Bank in Queensferry earlier today.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for witnesses CanYouHelp?” A spokesperson has said.

Report from earlier:

Police are appealing for information and any film footage following a robbery at a bank in Queensferry today.

Two men dressed in boiler suits, wearing masks and balaclavas and carrying crowbars entered the bank and snatched a substantial amount of cash from a security officer making a delivery.

No one was hurt and the men are believed to have made off in a vehicle which may have been driven by a third offender.

DI Eleri Thomas said;

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the offenders enter or leave the bank and especially to anyone who may have filmed the incident on their phone or caught images on their dashcam to call police on 101 quoting ref W049276.”

Updates to follow:

Phillip Moran posted a video on Facebook, he said “Getting my hair cut and the bank in Queensferry gets robbed madness”

The video shows police entering Barclays Bank – smoke could be seen coming from within the bank.

Smoke systems are used in banks for security, they fill an area with harmless smoke which aims to disorient robbers.

Andy Fagan posted this image:

LATEST NEWS:

AM’s vote against motion to publish leak enquiry report

Film footage appeal following Queensferry bank robbery

Hundreds of fans join celebrations as Airbus kicks off RAF100 celebrations at Broughton

Five men sentenced following violence between Chester and Wrexham fans last year

Two teens arrested following 130mph cross border pursuit which ended in Flintshire

Police release CCTV images of Denbigh bank robbery suspect

Police appeal for witnesses after ‘substantial amount of cash’ taken in Queensferry bank robbery

This pooch was found by police wandering on the A494 in Deeside

Chester police urge witnesses to come forward following assault on a 21 year old man

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn