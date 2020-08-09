M53 Stoak Interchange slip road remains closed due to overturned lorry

The exit slip road from the westbound side of the M56 to the northbound side of the M53 remains closed this morning after the lorry overturned.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 7pm on Saturday evening.

The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital with “slight injuries.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:





“M56 Westbound exit slip road to M53 northbound closed due to overturned lorry and recovery work at J15 M53.

The link road remains closed for bridge inspections and ongoing recovery, following the accident which happened on Saturday evening.”