Ludlow praises ‘brand new Colliers Park facility’ during Euro qualifier squad announcement

Yesterday Cymru manager Jayne Ludlow was at the new FAW Colliers Park facility to announce her 22 player squad to face Northern Ireland in the side’s upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2021 qualifying round match.

Ludlow was complimentary about the brand new Colliers Park facility, which will be used for training by the first team.

Wales are unbeaten in the qualifying group with two wins and a draw. Wales take on Northern Ireland on Tuesday 12th November, with a string of home games to follow in 2020.

Home games are played at Rodney Parade in Newport, with a campaign last year to see some of the games head north to Wrexham’s Racecourse stadium.

Ludlow welcomes back captain Sophie Ingle who was forced to withdraw from last month’s 1-0 win against Belarus due to a hip injury. However, one of Cymru’s most experienced players, Natasha Harding, will be unavailable for the match in Belfast after picking up an injury while playing for Reading.

Midfielder Chloe Williams and forward Maria Francis-Jones will be looking to earn their first Cymru caps after going through the age group ranks. Williams was part of the squad that faced Portugal last November while Francis-Jones from Llandiloes was part of the Cymru side which competed in last month’s #WU17EURO qualifying round.

The U17s are awaiting confirmation of whether their third-place finish was enough to book a place in the elite round of the competition for the second year running.

As well as announcing the squad international players Rhiannon Roberts and Elise Hughes attended the day, taking coaching sessions with local children from All Saints’ Gresford and Ysgol Morgan Llwyd as well as hosting Q&A sessions.