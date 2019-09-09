News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Long delays on M6 in Cheshire following a collision and fuel spillage

Published: Monday, Sep 9th, 2019
The M6 in Cheshire is currently experiencing long delays due to a collision which has closed three lanes Northbound from junction 21. 

Traffic is queuing for around seven miles due to the crash involving three lorries involved.

The road was blocked until around 4pm, an air ambulance was on the scene which required traffic to be held on the southbound carriageway until 3.40pm

Highways England says it has “resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.”

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

Latest traffic report states:

“Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident, three lorries involved and fuel spillage on M6 Northbound from J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston) to J21A M62 J10 (Croft Interchange). Congestion to J19 (Knutsford). Routes through Warrington are also struggling as a result.

Lanes one, two and three (of four) are closed.

The road was blocked until around 16:05. An air ambulance was on the scene which required traffic to be held on the southbound carriageway until around 15:40. Travel time is around 1 hour 20 minute.”

 

