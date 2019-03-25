Long delays on M56 heading from Deeside

There are long delays for drivers heading away from Deeside along the M56 this morning.

One lane is closed and there is around three miles of queueing traffic due to a broken down van on M56 Eastbound at J15.

Delays are quoted at around 35 minutes.

Also affecting the M53 Southbound back to J7 (Overpool). Lane one (of two) is closed. There are also restrictions on the exit slip from the M53 Southbound at J11 onto the M56.

There is also very slow traffic due on A550 Welsh Road Northbound from A494 (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off) to A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights) as drivers try to avoid the congestion on the M56.

Highways England have said:

“There are long delays on the M56 eastbound in Cheshire due to a broken down lorry within J15 (M53, Ellesmere Port), lane 1 (of 2) is currently closed. Recovery units are on scene with Highways England Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.

There is approx 3.5 miles of congestion on the approach to this incident which is expected to add around 30 minutes onto your usual journey times.

Please allow additional time if travelling in the area this morning.”

There is also reports of a three-vehicle collision on the M53 southbound between J6 and J7 Southbound.