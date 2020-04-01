Local assessment centres are being set up in Flintshire to help patients with COVID-19 symptoms

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is setting up Local Assessment Centres to help manage the treatment of patients with COVID-19 symptoms in the community.

The health board is working with a number of GP practices in Flintshire including The Quay Health Centre in Connah’s Quay, Bradley’s Practice in Buckley and Flint Health and Wellbeing Centre.

The local assessment centres will assess patients, either to manage their symptoms at home or to be referred on for further treatment.

As a result, the way GP services are being provided will change from this week.

Patients who need to access treatment and services should still telephone their normal GP practice first to seek assistance.

A healthcare professional will call each patient to discuss their care needs.

If the support requested is not related to coronavirus, they may be invited to attend their normal GP surgery or a neighbouring practice for further assistance.

If it is suspected that the caller may have the virus, then they may instead be referred to one of the local assessment centres listed below.

The local assessment centres will not be testing patients for COVID-19, and are only for patients who are offered an appointment. They do not offer a drop-in service.

Patients will be given clear instructions on what to do when attending an appointment at a centre to ensure the safety of each patient, their carer and the staff at the centre.

The development of the centres follows national guidance, with similar changes already in place elsewhere in Wales.

Dr Chris Stockport, Executive Director for Primary Care and Community Services, said: “The development of local assessment centres is another important step in our plans to manage the spread of COVID-19 in North Wales.

“The local assessment centres will help GP practices to continue to deliver services with as little disruption as possible.

“Patients should still call their registered GP practice as normal, but may be directed elsewhere depending on the treatment they need.

“We know this may result in some longer travelling distances for patients in some instances, and we’re really sorry for that.

“But we hope that people understand this is a development we have had to make to help keep everyone, including our staff in primary care, as safe as possible.”

“We’re really grateful for the support shown by the majority of the general public in following the government’s guidance on social distancing.

“The success of plans we put in place to manage the spread of COVID-19 is reliant on the public following this guidance. Thank you for helping support the NHS in North Wales by following the national advice.”

The teams at the centres are made up of healthcare professionals already working in local community and GP practices, and you may be seen by a GP or nurse from another practice.

Other local assessment centres which have started work, or are in the process of being set up, are at the following locations:

Holyhead (Longford House Surgery)

Llanfair PG (Health Centre)

Pwllheli (Bryn Beryl Hospital)

Dolgellau (Dolgellau Hospital)

Colwyn Bay (West End Medical Centre)

Rhyl (Ty Elan Surgery, branch surgery of Clarence House Medical Centre)

Meliden (Meliden Community Centre, branch surgery of Healthy Prestatyn Iach)

Denbigh (Denbigh Rugby Club)

Wrexham (Borras Park Surgery)

Additional centres will be introduced over the coming weeks.