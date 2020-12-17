Lidl recalls Red Hen Chicken Nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Pops due to contamination with salmonella

Lidl is recalling two frozen chicken products because of contamination with salmonella.

The products are:

Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets with Best Before Date 02/2022 and Lot Code 30493168;

Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops with Best Before Date 05/02/2022 and Lot Code L:22020 or L:21920,

Lidl says the recall is “due to the potential presence of Salmonella.”

“Salmonella can trigger severe gastrointestinal symptoms.”





“If you have bought the above products, we advise you not to eat them. Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store you can return the item to the store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.”

“Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk including a photo of the affected product and Best Before Date and Lot Code.”

“The Customer Services team will process this refund via letter.”

“Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Customer Services on 0370 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk”