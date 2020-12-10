Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Dec 2020

Learning programme to offer educational provision to pupils across Flintshire

A learning programme will see educational provision offered to pupils aged 14-16 across Flintshire who struggle to engage with more traditional qualification routes.

The ‘Learning Through Leisure’ programme, a partnership between Aura Wales and Flintshire County Council, is in its second year and has a new cohort of 10 students.

They offer an alternative provision that delivers a mixture of nationally recognised sports qualifications, work experiences and leadership opportunities which are delivered by Aura’s qualified tutors Gary Dixon and Dylan Roberts.

Councillor Ian Roberts, Flintshire County Council’s Leader and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, said: “This is proving to be an excellent programme, helping young people to find their place in the world and to build their confidence, self-esteem and social skills whilst having fun.


“Learning through leisure is one of a number of programmes being run through Flintshire County Council’s Inclusion and Progression team who do an amazing job in engaging with hard to reach young people.”

Steve Thomas, Aura’s manager of the Alternative Provision programme, said: “In addition to the sporting aspect, we also provide a coaching and mentoring service to our learners and deliver qualifications and workshops on a wide range of personal, social, health and economic topics through collaborative links with several partners.

“As a result of programmes success we have recently received positive recognition from senior management and Cabinet Members of Flintshire County Council.

“This year we have a new cohort of 10 pupils enrolled on the sports programme (which takes place at Jade Jones Pavilion) and we are excited to expand our alternative provision offer to run an additional programme to support Aura’s spa and beauty team, so, as our reputation builds hopefully our growth into other areas of the business will too.”



