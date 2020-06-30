Learn more about the football industry with online Q&A sessions from Wrexham Glyndŵr University

Students and football fans alike can gain fascinating insights into the professional game with a series of free online Wrexham Glyndŵr University events.

WGU is holding online Q&A sessions with a host of figures who have forged successful careers in the football industry.

Sara Hilton, Programme Leader of the BSc (Hons) Football Coaching and the Performance Specialist degree, said: “The main aim of the Q&A session is to provide an insight into the football industry across various disciplines.

“The Q&A sessions are for our current students and football enthusiasts alike to see a glimpse into a plethora of roles and topics.”





Among those who have already taken part this year are Huddersfield first team coach Mark Hudson; Daniel Reece, Liverpool FC’s International Academy director for China; Bradford FC performance analyst Joe Newton; rising Everton and Wales star Elise Hughes; and Tony Merola, director of Tulsa Soccer Club in the USA.

This week sees FAW Trust Female Coaching Coordinator and current Pro Licence candidate, Nicola Anderson, discuss all things coach development and mentoring.

Sara added that the Q&A sessions compliment the content of the degree.

She said: “We provide both a theoretical and practical knowledge across various football and scientific disciplines and the Q&A sessions provide an additional applied insight into these disciplines.

“It also provides an opportunity for the listeners to hear from football practitioners and draw form their experience within football.

“Currently, my colleague Chris Hughes and I have been very fortunate to have so many willing volunteers who have generously given up their time to take part in the series. We plan on continuing the series for as long as we have willing volunteers.”

