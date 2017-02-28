Latest figures show recycling rates have increased to 65% in Flintshire

Latest provisional figures published today show that 65% of all household and non-household waste collected by Flintshire County Council last year was either reused, recycled or composted.

In the 12 months to the end of September 2016 Flintshire saw a 10% rise in reuse/recycling/composting rates the largest rise in Wales and sits 3% of the national average.

The Welsh Government set a Statutory Recycling Target of 58% recycling/composting of municipal waste for all local authorities by 2016-17, 64% by 2019-20 with the eventual target of “zero waste” by 2024-25.

Flintshire will be assisted in achieving the Welsh Government’s ambitious”zero waste” target by a new £800m incinerator in Deeside.

Work is set to begin soon on the so-called ‘North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Project’ which will also see municipal waste from Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey trucked into Deeside and burnt, the facility is due to commence operations in 2019.

Only 5 of the 22 local authorities across Wales reported a decrease in the total local authority municipal waste generated during July to September 2016, compared with the same quarter in 2015.

Flintshire saw a 5% increase compared with the same quarter in 2015.

Wrexham saw the largest increase in Wales at 16% total municipal waste generated compared to the same quarter of 2015.

Wrexham also saw the largest increase in the amount of waste each dwelling generates a year with 154kg between July to September 2016 up 18% versus 115kg in Flintshire down 15%.

The significant increases seen in Wrexham are due to a number of contributing factors the report states, these include more in waste collected at the kerbside from households, Household Waste Recycling Centres and street cleansing compared to the same quarter in 2015.