Last chance to register to vote in the European Elections

Today is the last chance for residents across Flintshire to register to vote for the European Elections which will be held later this month.

The UK was due to leave the EU on 29 March, the EU agreed to extended the deadline to 31 October after Parliament failed to reach a deal.

With no deal on the horizon, it’s unlikely the UK will leave the EU before elections take place on May 23 – meaning the UK is legally obliged to take part in the EU election to select MEP’s (Members of the European Parliament).

If you’re not registered you won’t be able to take part in these or any other elections that may be called.

If you are a citizen of an EU Country living here in Flintshire and eligible to vote you can take part in the upcoming election.

You can either vote in your home country or here in Flintshire, but you can’t do both. If you wish to vote in your home country you should contact the electoral authorities there.

If you want to vote in the Flintshire area you must register no later than today – May 7 – you can do it online here: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Across Wales voters will have the chance to elect four MEPs (Members of European Parliament) – with 73 representatives voted for across the UK.

Parties running in Wales include Change UK, Conservative and Unionist Party, Green Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, The Brexit Party and UKIP.

The MEP’s will get voted in via proportional representation, in an order as listed by their party, so those at the top of the party list are more likely to be elected. The number of MEPs per party is sorted out via the d’Hondt method, which is a ‘highest averages method for allocating seats’ – there is an explainer to this on Wikipedia here.

Those wishing to apply for a postal vote have until 5pm on Wednesday 8th May to do so.

The deadline for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday 15th May.

Deeside.com sister site Wrexham.com has attempted to contact every single party, inviting them to forward on questions to all of their candidates and also asking for relevant social media links and profile images to gather more detail on who they are.

