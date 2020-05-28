Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th May 2020

Updated: Thu 28th May

Fire crews tackling large fire at household waste site on Deeside Industrial Estate

Update: North Wales Fire Service is asking residents in Flint and Connah’s Quay to close windows and doors, a tweet states: “We are asking residents in Connah’s Quay and Flint to close their windows and doors  as  smoke  from the fire at  Deeside Industrial Estate  is currently drifting in that direction.

Previous report: The fire on Deeside Industrial Estate involves ‘tonnes of household waste’ the fire service has said.

A spokesperson said “We are asking people and motorists to avoid the Deeside Industrial Estate in Flintshire as NWFRS deal with a large fire involving tonnes of household waste. Thank you for your cooperation.”

A traffic report for the area states: ‘Large fire on A548 Shotwick Road Eastbound at Deeside Industrial Estate. Traffic is coping well. Approach with care. There is a large fire involving tonnes of household waste on the industrial estate.’

Previous report: A huge plume of black smoke is currently rising from the direction of Deeside Industrial Estate.

Its understood North Wales Fire And Rescue service were called to a fire at 5.30pm.

Early reports suggest the fire is at recycling business in Deeside Industrial Estate but those are unconfirmed.

More to follow..

Thanks to Neil and Angie for the videos



