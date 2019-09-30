Large amount of Class A drugs found after driver crashes into a house in Flintshire

North Wales Police have arrested a suspected drug driver after the car they were travelling in crashed into a house in Flintshire.
Officers searched the car and allegedly found a large amount of suspected class A drugs.
The incident happened overnight on Corwen Road in Pontblyddyn.
Photographs posted on the force’s South Flintshire Facebook page show a black Vauxhall Astra straddled across a pavement near the junction with the A541 and Corwen Road.
They also show what appears to be crack cocaine and another bag believed to contain suspected class A drugs.
[Picture: NWP]
The post on the Flintshire police team Facebook page states: “Bad night for this #drugdriver Crashed into a house, failed a drugs test and found in possession of drugs.
Upon searching the vehicle a large amount of suspected class A drugs were found.
The driver will now be facing crown court and possible jail time.”