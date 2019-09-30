Large amount of Class A drugs found after driver crashes into a house in Flintshire

North Wales Police have arrested a suspected drug driver after the car they were travelling in crashed into a house in Flintshire.

Officers searched the car and allegedly found a large amount of suspected class A drugs.

The incident happened overnight on Corwen Road in Pontblyddyn.

Photographs posted on the force’s South Flintshire Facebook page show a black Vauxhall Astra straddled across a pavement near the junction with the A541 and Corwen Road.

They also show what appears to be crack cocaine and another bag believed to contain suspected class A drugs.

[Picture: NWP]

The post on the Flintshire police team Facebook page states: “Bad night for this #drugdriver Crashed into a house, failed a drugs test and found in possession of drugs.

Upon searching the vehicle a large amount of suspected class A drugs were found.

The driver will now be facing crown court and possible jail time.”