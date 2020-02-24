Jason Manford Announces Two Dates At Storyhouse As Part Of 99-Date National Tour

Jason Manford is returning to Storyhouse in Summer 2021.

Like Me is Jason’s latest comic offering, set to hit the road for a massive 99-date UK & Ireland Tour, starting in Basingstoke on 3 February 2021, and culminating with a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on 23 October 2021.

The epic tour includes two nights at Storyhouse in Chester half-way through the tour. Jason Manford last performed at Storyhouse in February 2019.

Jason Manford’s Like Me Tour comes to Storyhouse for two nights only on Wednesday 21 July and Thursday 22 July 2021. Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday (28 February).

Jason commented: “After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, Like Me.

In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!

So, I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then!”

Tickets from £30 – each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee

STORYHOUSE, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

HOW TO BOOK

Online: Visit www.storyhouse.com

By Phone: Call 01244 409 113

In person: Visit the Ticket Kiosks at Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR