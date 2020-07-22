Jack Sargeant MS thanks Airbus workers involved in Ventilator challenge project
The move followed an announcement that the aerospace giant is to shed 15,000 jobs globally as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Politicians and unions have called on the UK government to step in with specific support for the aerospace sector which has been amongst the worst-hit industries during the pandemic.
I wanted to write and convey my thanks for the incredible work you have done in meeting the ventilator challenge.The country needed your skills to save lives and you stepped up and delivered.We all owe you a debt of gratitude, that should not be forgotten.You are highly skilled individuals who have demonstrated a level of adaptability and professionalism that allowed you to build an production system in just 25 days.This system and your skill and hard work have delivered 10,000 ventilators for our NHS, incredible.I am a time served engineer myself and have some insight into the complexities of the challenge you have more than met.We all hope that we have seen the worst of COVID and that a vaccine will soon be on its way but the risk of a second wave is still real.If that were to happen the ventilators that you have produced will be priceless.On behalf of myself and the community I represent, can I say thank you.I am committed to supporting the aerospace industry in north east Wales, If I can be of assistance to you or your family in anyway, please do not hesitate to get in touch.
