Inspirational Flint High School teacher wins prestigious national award

Published: Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
Nine inspirational teachers and education professionals have been revealed as winners of the second Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

130 guests from all four corners of Wales, including 25 finalists, were invited to celebrate excellence in education in a special ceremony held at Hensol Castle on Sunday

Welsh comedian Tudur Owen and Cabinet Secretary for Education, Kirsty Williams AM revealed the winners of the nine categories.

Amongst them was Helen Jones from Flint High School she was awarded Outstanding New Teacher of the year.

Headteacher at Flint High School Jim Connelly said:

“Helen is the type of person you always want standing in front of young people

Helen conducts her lessons with pace and it is obvious they are planned thoroughly to make sure each pupil is included, regardless of their ability.

The lessons themselves are fun and innovative and Helen is highly adept at switching effortlessly between tasks to accommodate all.

Since coming to the school, Helen has been an excellent role model for both staff and pupils and she is a real team player.

Innovation is at the heart of Helen’s brilliance and she goes above and beyond to improve her teaching which has a big impact on pupils, staff and parents.”

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said:

“The calibre of the finalists of our Professional Teaching Awards Cymru was outstanding and are a testament to the commitment, dedication and hard work of teachers and education professionals across the country, as such our judges faced a difficult task in choosing our winners.

All of our winners go the extra mile and make a significant difference in their schools and most importantly to individuals.

This year it has been fantastic to celebrate the next generation of teaching professionals already making an impact through our inaugural Outstanding New Teacher Award and showcase those aiding the use of our national language through the Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language award.

Our education professionals are changing the lives of our future generations and helping us to raise standards and deliver an education system that is a source of national pride and confidence.”

