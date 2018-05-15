Inspirational Flint High School teacher wins prestigious national award

Nine inspirational teachers and education professionals have been revealed as winners of the second Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

130 guests from all four corners of Wales, including 25 finalists, were invited to celebrate excellence in education in a special ceremony held at Hensol Castle on Sunday

Welsh comedian Tudur Owen and Cabinet Secretary for Education, Kirsty Williams AM revealed the winners of the nine categories.

Amongst them was Helen Jones from Flint High School she was awarded Outstanding New Teacher of the year.

Headteacher at Flint High School Jim Connelly said:

“Helen is the type of person you always want standing in front of young people Helen conducts her lessons with pace and it is obvious they are planned thoroughly to make sure each pupil is included, regardless of their ability. The lessons themselves are fun and innovative and Helen is highly adept at switching effortlessly between tasks to accommodate all. Since coming to the school, Helen has been an excellent role model for both staff and pupils and she is a real team player. Innovation is at the heart of Helen’s brilliance and she goes above and beyond to improve her teaching which has a big impact on pupils, staff and parents.”

Congratulations Miss Jones! You did it – Outstanding Young Teacher of 2018 #TeachingAwardsCymru pic.twitter.com/9j0bWVFofW — Flint High Art (@FlintHighArt) May 13, 2018

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said: