Hundreds of pounds worth of kids football kits stolen in Saltney break in

Thieves have stolen football kits worth hundreds of pounds from a residential garage in Saltney.

Saltney Town Football Club secretary said today the garage on Tegid Way in Saltney was broken into overnight with two sets of the red and black Adidas junior football kits worth around £1000 were taken.

Thieves also took 40 sets of black Adidas shorts, 20 pairs of Macron gloves as well as power tools and a bike.

“They could only really sell them on to other kids football teams, most of whom will know that ours have been stolen” a spokesperson for the club said.

If you know anything or have seen any items which you believe could be related to the theft please call North Wales Police on 101.