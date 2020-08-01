Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Aug 2020

Updated: Sat 1st Aug

Hundreds of workers contracted to Airbus in Broughton have now been made redundant

Hundreds of production and production-support workers contracted to Airbus in Broughton have been made redundant as of Friday.

The highly skilled workers, many of whom have been at the wing making plant for years, were employed by specialist services provider Guidant Global.

Nearly 500 Guidant Global workers were furloughed under the UK Government job retention scheme in April following “a review of Airbus’ operational requirements against the COVID-19 environment.” The company said. 

Soon after, the contract workforce was put on notice of redundancy and a consultation process began with the employers.


At the time Guidant Global said that a “decrease in operational requirements is anticipated for the medium term, therefore, Guidant Global, further to a decision to furlough its employees, has made the difficult decision to start the redundancy consultation process for those workers affected.”

A petition was launched calling for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy  Alok Sharma to intervene, it gained over 2,600 signatures.

The plight of the Guidant workforce has been overshadowed by the announcement that Airbus is to axe 1,400 jobs at the Broughton site.

That move follows the news in June that the aerospace giant is to shed 15,000 jobs globally as it deals with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The contracted workers remained furloughed and didn’t return to the Broughton production lines, Guidant Global confirmed to Deeside.com that Friday would be their last day of employment.

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant said it was “devastating news for Guidant workers and their families.

I have been saying for months that we need sector specific support for Aerospace and the UK Government have responded with silence.

It is in everyone’s interest that these jobs and skills are preserved and we are now seeing the real world consequences of inaction.

My office is ready to support these workers with whatever help we can but this industry needs supporting, as the threat of further job losses is well known and very real.” He said.

Last month Deeside.com asked Minister for Economy, Transport Ken Skates what support the Welsh Government was putting in place for the Guidant workforce at Airbus.

Mr Skates said the Welsh Government was offering “all of the available support that exists within the Working Wales program and Careers Wales “will be hugely important in offering advice and support.”

He said “we’ll also be looking at how supply chain companies could look for opportunities” for Guidant workers.

 

 



