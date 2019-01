A burst pipe has left hundreds of properties in Sandycroft, Shotton, Queensferry, Aston and Mancot without running water.

The burst pipe is reported to be on on Aston Road close to Asda.

In an update at 1.30pm Welsh Water said: “Our team are currently on site starting to repair the burst pipe. We’ve located this on Aston Rd, Queensferry.

We’re on track to have your water flowing as usual by early this evening.”