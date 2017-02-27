Wall of fresh daffodils marks start of Marie Curie partnership with Broughton Shopping Park

Broughton Park Shopping Centre unveiled a living daffodil flower wall this weekend to kick start its charity partnership with Marie Curie North Wales.

The installation, made from over 4,000 fresh daffodils, also marked the start of the centre’s St David’s Day celebrations – the daffodil being the Welsh national flower and also Marie Curie’s famous logo.

Shoppers were able to snap a selfie with a beautiful floral backdrop on Saturday 25th February.

Marie Curie fundraisers, who were present all weekend, collected more than £1,000 in donations, with all money raised going to support people living with terminal illnesses and their families.

Alan Barker, Broughton’s centre manager, said:

We wanted to do something completely original this year to help raise awareness and money for Marie Curie.

Shoppers queued up to take their Instagram-worthy photos with the wall, and it certainly brightened up the centre for the day!

Laura Ellis-Williams, community fundraiser for Marie Curie, added:

The daffodil installation was the perfect way to kick start both our Great Daffodil Appeal and the packed calendar of activity we have planned with Broughton. Donations collected at the centre over the weekend alone will help Marie Curie provide care and support to those living with terminal illness and their families in their homes. If you would like to help us Make Every Daffodil Count, please sign up to a collection on our website.

As part of the partnership, Broughton is running a competition with Broughton Primary School, challenging local pupils to draw their best daffodils.

The winning daffodil design will appear on a tote bag, available to purchase from the centre later this month, and all proceeds from sales will be donated to Marie Curie.

The Great Daffodil Appeal is Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign and encourages people to donate and wear a daffodil pin throughout March.

For more information on how to get involved in the Great Daffodil Appeal, please contact Laura Ellis-Williams on – 01745 352 910.