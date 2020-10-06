Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Oct 2020

Housing association enters plans to build 25 affordable homes in Mancot to help residents get on property ladder

A housing association has entered plans to build 25 affordable homes to help people in Flintshire get on the property ladder.

Wales and West wants to develop an overgrown area of land in the village of Mancot, near Hawarden.

The site off Mancot Lane, which is situated close to Sandycroft Primary School, would be used to accommodate a range of one to four-bedroom houses offered at social rent rates.

Agents acting on behalf of the association said other benefits would include the creation of a new play area, as well as the generation of new construction jobs.


In a statement posted on their website, representatives from J10 Planning said: “Wales & West Housing Association Ltd is bringing forward plans to deliver 25 new high-quality homes on land off Mancot Lane, Mancot.

“The scheme will deliver a mix of housing types; including wheelchair accessible one-bed bungalows, to two, three, and four-bedroom homes.

“All will be affordable in tenure and will be suitable for intergenerational needs be these starter home occupiers, keyworkers, young families and older persons alike.

“The scheme will also deliver significant levels of public open space and formal play area for the wider community with new pedestrian links and landscaping.

“Wales & West have a proud history of delivering high quality homes across the county, managing over 900 homes locally.

“The proposed new homes will bring a variety of social and economic benefits to the area by delivering new local jobs, boosting the local economy and increasing council funds to support and improve vital local services.”

The site is described as being in a “highly sustainable location” due to its proximity to local services and facilities.

The agents said it was also situated on a main bus route, which would reduce the need for car journeys and encourage residents to walk or cycle.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

Planners will make a decision on the scheme at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



