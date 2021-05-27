Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th May 2021

Hopes approval of extra B&B accommodation at Flintshire pub will boost economy

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hopes have been raised that the approval of plans for extra B&B accommodation at a pub in Flintshire will boost the local economy.

An application was submitted in December last year to make alterations to the Crooked Horn Inn in Brynford, near Holywell.

The proposals were put forward by owner David Pierce who wanted to create eight new en-suite bedrooms and extend the existing foyer and lounge at the pub.

A senior Flintshire Council’s official recommended that permission should be granted for the scheme ahead of a virtual planning committee meeting held yesterday (Wednesday, 26 May).

Councillors gave their backing after highlighting the support it would provide to the tourism industry in the area.

Clr Chris Bithell, the council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “It’s been rather sad to look at the building in more recent years because it’s been subject to various hotchpotch applications and attempts to alter the building.
“What’s being proposed now will certainly improve matters.

“The bedrooms provided will help with the diversification of the local economy by enabling tourists to take up the opportunity to explore what Flintshire and this part of the region has to offer.

“The site also has sufficient space to meet the needs of the pub and the passing trade that occurs through our tourist attractions.”

Concerns were raised by members of Brynford Community Council before the meeting that the existing bed and breakfast accommodation was incorrectly being used for residential purposes.

However, the council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said there was no evidence to support the claims.

A condition was also attached to the permission to ensure the rooms can only be used as holiday accommodation.

Cllr Richard Lloyd, who seconded the proposals, said: “I’d like to compliment the architect who designed this building because I think it looks very impressive and a vast improvement.

“It will be a really good asset to the area, providing employment and tourist accommodation which benefits the whole of Flintshire.”

Permission for the plans was granted unanimously at the end of the meeting.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister says he is “determined that this Welsh Government will focus on ensuring North Wales has a stronger and fairer future”

News

Plans for affordable housing scheme in Mancot rejected over loss of green space and flood risk concerns

News

Police issue warning ahead of ‘possible car meet in the Flint’ over the weekend

News

MP Rob Roberts given six-week suspension as Commons leader says “honourable” for him to stand down

News

House blaze prompts North Wales Fire Service ‘you can save a life’ appeal

News

People in North Wales can get a COVID-19 test if they have symptoms like excessive tiredness or runny nose

News

People visiting the great outdoors in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend and half term urged to act responsibly

News

Deeside mass vaccination centre receives clean bill of health from inspectors

Flintshire

Coleg Cambria students support young and vulnerable via pandemic wellbeing programme

News





Read 398,765 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn