Hopes approval of extra B&B accommodation at Flintshire pub will boost economy

Hopes have been raised that the approval of plans for extra B&B accommodation at a pub in Flintshire will boost the local economy.

An application was submitted in December last year to make alterations to the Crooked Horn Inn in Brynford, near Holywell.

The proposals were put forward by owner David Pierce who wanted to create eight new en-suite bedrooms and extend the existing foyer and lounge at the pub.

A senior Flintshire Council’s official recommended that permission should be granted for the scheme ahead of a virtual planning committee meeting held yesterday (Wednesday, 26 May).

Councillors gave their backing after highlighting the support it would provide to the tourism industry in the area.

Clr Chris Bithell, the council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “It’s been rather sad to look at the building in more recent years because it’s been subject to various hotchpotch applications and attempts to alter the building.

“What’s being proposed now will certainly improve matters.

“The bedrooms provided will help with the diversification of the local economy by enabling tourists to take up the opportunity to explore what Flintshire and this part of the region has to offer.

“The site also has sufficient space to meet the needs of the pub and the passing trade that occurs through our tourist attractions.”

Concerns were raised by members of Brynford Community Council before the meeting that the existing bed and breakfast accommodation was incorrectly being used for residential purposes.

However, the council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said there was no evidence to support the claims.

A condition was also attached to the permission to ensure the rooms can only be used as holiday accommodation.

Cllr Richard Lloyd, who seconded the proposals, said: “I’d like to compliment the architect who designed this building because I think it looks very impressive and a vast improvement.

“It will be a really good asset to the area, providing employment and tourist accommodation which benefits the whole of Flintshire.”

Permission for the plans was granted unanimously at the end of the meeting.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).