Hooton Golf Club set to reopen following 6 month closure after operator ceased trading

A golf course which closed when its operating company ceased trading last year is set to re-open next month.

Hooton Golf Club in Ellesmere Port will re-open next month, now that Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) has now found a new operator.

The club in Ellesmere Port closed in October 2018 after its operator Mack Trading Ltd ceased trading.

Since October, the Council has been carrying out a regular maintenance programme on the golf course to ensure the fairways, tees, semi rough and greens are kept to a high standard.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, said: “We have been working to find a solution to the problem in order to have the golf club reopened in time for the spring and summer so that golfers in Ellesmere Port will be able to return to the course.



“We have assessed the available options and are now pleased to say that a preferred operator has been found for the club.



“We are now putting arrangements in place with the operator and we will be able to announce more details as we get nearer to our anticipated late March opening. We appreciate the patience of the community who have been without a golf course during the time it has taken to find a solution.



“We intend to contact all former golf club customers who have contacted us to give them more details in the coming weeks.”

When Mack Trading ceased trading on 3 October, the Council terminated the lease and other agreements in order to take back control of the site and secure its future.