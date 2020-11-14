Homeless hub could be created in Flintshire for youngsters at risk of losing roof over their heads

A homeless hub could be created for youngsters in Flintshire who are at risk of losing the roof over their heads.

Flintshire Council is behind the plans to set up a facility in the county to provide accommodation and support for young people.

The local authority said it was aiming to teach life skills to help individuals live independently.

Although no budget has been set aside for the project, a feasibility study will be carried out over the next 12 months.





The scheme has also been included in its capital programme, which will be considered by senior councillors next week, with external funding sources being explored.

A report authored by three leading officers, including the council’s chief executive Colin Everett, states: “Responding to the needs of young people and particularly those who may be at a risk of homelessness is a key focus for the council.

“Consideration needs to be given to not only accommodation needs but also support to assist young people with the key life skills needed to live independently and reduce risks of homelessness.

“When looking at best practice in this area of work, there are a number of examples of positive practice which seek to not only provide accommodation, but also co-ordinate support and service delivery.

“Over the next 12 months the housing and prevention service is to consider opportunities for the development of a young persons hub which will seek to provide a number of units of self-contained accommodation with support onsite.”

The proposed study will consider whether offices and community space could also be provided in the hub.

Earlier this year, a separate facility was set up in the country to provide 24/7 support to rough sleepers of all ages.

The Glanrafon Homelessness Hub has assisted 50 people experiencing homelessness since the coronavirus lockdown began in March in partnership with The Wallich charity.

However, the authority said alternative means of offer help might need to be looked at in the long term.

The report states: “Following the COVID-19 pandemic, further guidance has been issued by Welsh Government (WG) regarding the future direction of homelessness service.

“In the guidance there is a particular focus on “night shelters” and “bed spaces” with a clear steer on moving away from shared housing models with communal spaces and offering self-contained accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.

“The Glanrafon Night Shelter was always a medium term solution for rough sleeping in Flintshire with other approaches to be developed in future years with a commitment to develop more support to prevent rough sleeping and ensuring a self-contained accommodation offer.

“Funding has been secured through WG (Phase 2 Homelessness Funding) which will assist with the immediate pressures on our homeless cohort, but additional capacity and revised models of emergency accommodation will need to be explored and may require capital funding in future years.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).