Holocaust Memorial Day – Flintshire Council will observe two-minute silence for ‘pause and reflection’

This year Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations will focus on the theme ‘Stand Together’.

Flintshire Council staff at its offices and depots will observe a two-minute silence for ‘pause and reflection’ on Monday – 27th January – at 11am.

Holocaust Memorial Day is a national commemoration day in the United Kingdom dedicated to the remembrance of those who suffered in the Holocaust under Nazi Persecution, and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia , Rwanda , Bosnia and Darfur. It was first held in January 2001 and has been on the same date every year since.

The chosen date is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet Union in 1945.

Each year Holocaust Memorial Day develops a theme.

This year’s ‘Stand Together’, explores how genocidal regimes throughout history have deliberately fractured societies by marginalising certain groups, and how these tactics can be challenged by individuals standing together with their neighbours, and speaking out against oppression.

Today there is increasing division in communities across the UK and the world. Now more than ever, we need to stand together with others in our communities in order to stop division and the spread of identity-based hostility in our society.

Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the 25th anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.

By observing a two minute silence, we will be joining thousands of others who come together all over the UK to remember the past and to consider the part which everyone can play in challenging hatred and creating a safer better future.

To find out more about Holocaust Memorial Day visit the organisation website: https://www.hmd.org.uk/what- is-holocaust-memorial-day/why- mark-hmd/

Councillor Billy Mullin, Cabinet Member Corporate Management and Assets said:

“Holocaust Memorial Day is a significant day – it is an opportunity for us to come together to reflect and remember those who have experienced terrible atrocities.

It is also important for us to Stand Together and make sure that the world we live in is safe and free from prejudice based hostility”.