Hey Kieron “be a good chap and pop to Deeside Police Station”

Police are asking Deeside Residents for help in locating a 25-year-old man thought to be in Deeside.

Officers say they are currently looking for Kieron Albino who they say is evading them somewhere in the Deeside area.

“Kieron knows we need to speak to him about a number of offences and is actively avoiding us.

Kieron if you read this be a good chap and pop to Deeside Police Station,” said police in an update on Facebook today.

If he is sighted police say “could you please contact us either by PM (facebook) or by calling 101.

Adding “always remember to use 999 in an emergency. Information passed is treated as confidential. Help us to protect our community!”