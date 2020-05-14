Hero ‘senior gentleman’ helps apprehend handcuffed suspect who escaped ‘butterfingers’ police in Shotton

Officers from North Wales Police have thanked “from the bottom of our hearts” an elderly man who helped apprehend a handcuffed man who has escaped police in Shotton today (Thursday, May 14).

Police said a “slippery customer” of theirs managed to escape from a ‘butterfingers’ officer who has arrested him a few minutes earlier for alleged drug-related offences on Shotton High Street.

Wearing handcuffs, the escaped man who, police said was free for around two minutes, ran down the high street before being apprehended again nearby by.

Acknowledging a mistake had been made, police were spared blushes when a “senior gentleman” stepped in to help apprehend the suspect, unfortunately, he injured himself in the process.

Posting an update on Facebook, a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police thanked the elderly man, saying: “You know who you are and you don’t want to be named as you don’t want a fuss.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, you are a hero, people reading this will smile knowing that good men like yourself are out there.”

The Facebook post goes onto to say police were “deliberately misled” by some men in a van who then went on to film them, “shame on you” the post says.

Pointing to the bravery of the senior citizen who helped apprehend the suspect, officers said those in the van need to “consider your future actions.”

A man in his 20s from the Cheshire area is in Police custody for a number of alleged drug-related offences, assault, obstruction, escaping lawful custody and was also wanted on warrant.

“We will save the offending officer blushes, but rest assured there will be a few cakes in the office after this one.” The spokesperson added along with the hashtag #Butterfingers.