Here’s why the police helicopter was over Connah’s Quay last night

Several people got in touch with Deeside.com last night asking if we could shed some light as to why a police helicopter was circling overhead.

The Hawarden based National Police Air Service helicopter flew over to Oakenholt just after 9pm – it was seen performing several circuits above the Chester Road and River Dee area.

The aircraft crew widened the area they were searching taking in parts of Connah’s Quay and over Flintshire Bridge.

At the same time Yvonne told us she had seen several police vehicles parked along Flintshire Bridge with blue lights flashing, she said they remained on the bridge for over an hour.

Police have told us the activity was due to concerns being raised for the safety of a man, a spokesperson said officers took him to a ‘place of safety.’