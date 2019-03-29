Here’s why Flintshire MPs will not be backing Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal deal today

Update: MPs have once again reject Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement, it was defeated by 344 votes to 286.

Brexit was due to take place today – 29 March 2019 – the day in which Britain was to ‘take back control’ from the European Union.

But the EU has now agreed to postpone this date after parliament failed to back the prime minister.

Theresa May brings her twice rejected withdrawal deal back to parliament this afternoon for MP’s to vote on.

Flintshire’s two MPs say they will not be backing the PMs deal, here’s why:

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami (Lab) has said:

“I will be voting against this desperate attempt by Theresa May to force through her Brexit plan. It has repeatedly been said, even by the prime minister herself, that the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration cannot be separated and the legalities in doing so remain vague. Waving through just the Withdrawal Agreement provides no clarification as to what our future relationship with the EU will be. I will not be putting jobs and the prosperity of my constituents at risk by voting for this.”

Delyn MP David Hanson (Lab) has said:

“I will be voting against the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement today. The Government is asking MPs to sign a blank cheque and pursue a blind Brexit as they have decided to separate the divorce settlement from the future relationship agreement. The deal before the House hasn’t changed and my deep misgivings towards remain the same. The impact of the Withdrawal Agreement on Delyn will be deeply concerning. North Wales Police would lose access to the European Arrest Warrant, EUROPOL and SIS 2 – the system that provides information on people crossing European borders – putting our safety at risk. Large employers, like Airbus and Toyota, would have their supply chains disrupted which would introduce extra costs to businesses operating in the UK. But by far the largest problem with this vote today is that it provides no clarity on our situation with Europe. I want a General Election so that we can have a Labour Government to tackle rising unemployment in Delyn, rising child poverty across the country and provide the much needed investment in our public services and infrastructure. But to be frank, I do not believe a General Election on Brexit at this critical time would help resolve the problems it is causing. It is also deeply concerning that the Prime Minister has stated that she will step down. That means that the Government is asking MPs to vote for a deal which they have no idea what it is and to be led by some mystery Tory PM. This is a terrible way to run the country and I will not support it.”

MPs will vote again on the Withdrawal Agreement part of the deal at around 2.30pm today — the deal lays out what the UK will pay the EU, citizens’ rights, the “Irish backstop” etc — but not the Political Declaration (the framework for a future UK-EU relationship.)