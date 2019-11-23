Here’s when Deeside Round Table and Santa will be visiting your area

Deeside Round Table are excited to announce that Santa Claus and his shiny red sleigh will be back this year.

Just like previous years, Deeside Round Table volunteers along with friends and family and of course Santa give hundreds of hours of their time over the festive period to collect for fantastic local causes and charities.

Santa, his team of volunteer elves and his sleigh will cover more than 200 miles of Deeside’s streets this year bringing along some Christmas cheer.

Months of preparation goes into the planning for Deeside Round Table’s Santa Sleigh, a long-standing festive tradition.

Here are the dates and locations – Keep an eye on Deeside Round Table Facebook Page for any changes.