Here’s how to make a three layer face covering using a sock and a pair of scissors

The Welsh Government has said that following advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) it is recommending that people in Wales wear three-layer face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible.

Wales’ health minister Vaughan Gething told a press conference on Tuesday wearing a face covering could reduce transmission from one person to another if made, worn, handled and removed or disposed of properly.

The updated advice only applies to people who are not showing symptoms of coronavirus.

People who are symptomatic must self-isolate for seven days and get a test, as set out in existing guidance.





Unless the test shows a negative result, they must not go out during this time, even with a face covering or mask.

“The wearing of face coverings will not be mandatory, but we will encourage people to do this for the benefit of themselves and others.” Said Vaughan Gething.

The Welsh Government has created a video showing how to make a simple three later face covering using a sock, piece of tissue and a pair of scissors.