Health organisations working with Neuro Therapy Centre in Saltney to help offer new services

Management at the Neuro Therapy Centre in Saltney say they have been encouraged by the UK Government’s long-term NHS plan which was announced this month.

The chrity has welcomed the increased level of support and consideration pledged to people living with long-term conditions and recognition of their carers.

Jane Johnston-Cree, Centre Director at the Neuro Therapy Centre, said:

“The NHS is a fantastic service which we all rely on, none more so than people living with long-term conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and MS.

Whilst the treatment of neurological conditions wasn’t directly addressed in the plan; it was great to hear of the government’s plans to become more joined up and coordinated in its care to achieve a better service for people with long-term conditions.

This is something that we strive for at the Neuro Therapy Centre by working with other charities such as the MS Society and Parkinson’s UK and also with the NHS West Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group.”

The Neuro Therapy Centre has recently launched a new service for people with neurological conditions in the Cheshire West and Chester area which embraces this joined up community approach.

Together with Brio Leisure and the Walton Centre, the Neuro Therapy Centre has introduced an ‘Access to Exercise’ project through funding from Sport England.

“Following on from the success of Brio Leisure introducing aquatherapy classes for people with MS and Parkinson’s Disease a couple of years ago at their Ellesmere Port site.

We decided to expand this idea to offer a wider range of activities to people.

By working together we are able to support people needing a variety of treatment plans; giving them ways to explore the benefits of exercise personalised to their abilities and interests,” said Jane.

Over the next 3 years, tailored activities will be available across the Brio Leisure sites throughout Cheshire West and Chester from exercise classes through to swimming in tandem with the services offered by the Neuro Therapy Centre where people with neurological conditions can access professional advice, individual and group physiotherapy sessions and an on-site gym with specialist equipment.

“There is a well-established and growing evidence base that suggests physical activity can be beneficial for both our physical and psychological wellbeing.

For people living with neurological conditions being active, even in small amounts regularly, can help to manage chronic symptoms such as pain and fatigue, as well as being an empowering tool to improve and support everyday life.

We’re excited to be able to offer these new opportunities and we’d love in time for this model to be used throughout the UK.” Added Jane.

The project is working with Sheffield Hallam University to monitor people’s health and wellbeing over the course of their journey.

The resulting study will then go on to inform and influence a new qualification for fitness and health professionals, to advance their knowledge and skills around supporting those affected by neurological conditions.

People wanting to find out more about the service should visit the Neuro Therapy Centre’s website at: www.neurotherapycentre.org/ access-and-exercise or call 01244 678619.