Health board reveals plans for new £64m mental health unit and multi-storey car park at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

Plans for a new inpatient mental health unit in Denbighshire have gone on display to the public.

People are invited to share their feedback on Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s plans for the new 63 bed unit within the grounds of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, before they are submitted to Denbighshire County Council in October.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the health board has continued work with partners, BAM Construction and Gleeds, on the development of the new inpatient unit.

The new facility, situated at the rear of the hospital site, will provide acute inpatient mental health care to adults from Conwy, Denbighshire and parts of Flintshire.





It will replace the care currently provided at the hospital’s Ablett Unit, which is said to be no longer fit for purpose.

Its replacement will deliver a modern building with more mental health beds and significantly improved facilities for both staff and patients.

Plans include the introduction of a dedicated new Dementia Assessment Unit, incorporating the latest evidence on dementia supportive environments, to replace the service currently provided at the Bryn Hesketh Unit in Colwyn Bay. It will also feature a dedicated crisis assessment area.

Built to the highest energy efficiency standards – the development will help support the Welsh Government’s response to the climate emergency.

The health board also plan to build a new multi-storey car park on the Glan Clwyd site to improve car parking provision at the hospital and are exploring the possibility of introducing electric vehicle charging points.

Under the plans, which are subject to planning permission from Denbighshire County Council and funding approval from the Welsh Government, the new building will be completed by 2024 and will cost an estimated £64m.

Jill Timmins, Programme Director for the Ablett Unit Redevelopment, said: “Over the past 12 months we have conducted significant engagement with people who use our services, their loved ones, our own staff and those from partner organisations to help inform these exciting plans.

“This is a new chapter for mental health care in central North Wales and we want local people to have a sense of pride in the building and the care that is delivered from it.

“Our ambition is to deliver a mental health unit which is fit for the future and provides local people with the very best environment to support their ongoing recovery.

“We’re keen to hear feedback from people across the counties of Conwy, Denbighshire and Flintshire and would encourage them to visit the Health Board website to view the plans and let us know what they think.”

The plans have been welcomed by North Wales mental health service user and carers involvement organisation, Caniad, who have played a key role in the design process.

Peter Williams from Caniad said: “Caniad service users and carers have been actively involved in the design process for the new building and we are all very excited about the benefits the new unit will deliver for patients and staff.”

The plans are available to view on the BCUHB website at https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/news/updates-and-developments/developments/ablett-unit-redevelopment-glan-clwyd-hospital/.

People are encouraged to send feedback in via email, or by completing the online survey before September 20th.