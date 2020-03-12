Health board moves to quash “misleading information on social media” claiming Wrexham Maelor hospital is on ‘lockdown’

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has moved to quash “misleading information circulating on social media” suggesting Wrexham Maelor Hospital is on “lockdown”.

In their daily update today, Public Health Wales confirmed one person in the Wrexham area had tested positive for coronavirus, they did not disclose the location.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said: Following today’s announcement by Public Health Wales we are aware of misleading information circulating on social media and would like to clarify that Wrexham Maelor Hospital is not in ‘lockdown’.”

Prior to any official announcement today, several media outlets carried ‘confirmation’ stories of the case, and suggested more cases had been diagnosed at Wrexham Maelor hospital.

Public Health Wales said, “we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality, and to understand our efforts to protect their privacy.

“Public Health Wales are the lead agency for managing the response to the coronavirus and the process of identifying and contacting close contacts of any new cases in Wales is underway.

All appropriate action is being taken to protect the public’s health.

The public can help protect themselves and their communities by following Public Health Wales advice particularly washing hands and using a tissue for symptoms associated with cold and flu.

Can we remind people that if you have a cough, cold or fever please do not come into hospital to visit friends or family.”

Up to date official information can be found on the Public Health Wales website: https://phw.nhs.wales/…/latest-information-on-novel-corona…/

Wales NHS have launched a online symptom checker for those worried about coronavirus.

People who think they may have symptoms of COVID19 are being urged to use the new service as a first port of call.

You can find it here.

They added, “111 is very busy so bear with us especially if you’re awaiting a call back. While waiting the best idea is to stay home”