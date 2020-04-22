Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 22nd Apr 2020

Health board launches TV ad to encourage workers to return to NHS to aid coronavirus fight

A health board has created a TV advert to encourage workers to return to the NHS and aid the fight against the coronavirus.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is behind the recruitment commercial, which has started appearing on Sky channels this week.

Officials said they have already received a large number of offers of help but registered nurses, doctors and therapists are urgently needed.

Workers are particularly required at the three temporary hospitals being set up in North Wales as part of the COVID-19 response in Deeside, Llandudno and Bangor.

The health board’s website states: “The virus has the potential to put huge additional demand on our NHS and our fellow citizens.

“Your support will make more of a difference than ever before, not just to patients, but to colleagues and the wider community.

“We have a range of full time, temporary, flexible and bank worker roles available with immediate starts.

“To further increase our bed capacity Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board are opening three temporary hospitals across the region.

“Roles are needed within these temporary hospitals and at the 3 acute hospitals of Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Wrexham Maelor, also within community services.”

More information can be found on the health board’s website by clicking here.

You can view the full 30 second advert below.



