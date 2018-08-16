Headteacher of Hawarden High ‘delighted’ as school achieves 98% A-level pass rate

Simon Budgen, Headteacher of Hawarden High – has said he’s delighted with the high levels of success achieved by the Year 13 students in their A Level exams this year.

The school achieved an overall pass rate of 98% with 66 A* and A grades were awarded, a total of 350 exams were sat and over half of all grades received were A*, A or B.

Mr. Budgen said:

“There has been a ten percent improvement on last year’s headline Level 3 Threshold figures with a very pleasing proportion of higher level grades also being awarded; over half of all grades were A*, A or B and three quarters of grades achieved at A*-C”. It is also pleasing to see the results of the AS examinations with one in ten students of the Year 12 cohort achieving at least three A grades – something which bodes well for next year.”

The school head added:

“A number of students have been singled out for particular mention but all students and their teachers should be praised for the outstanding efforts.”

• Adam Brooke-Jones achieved 3 A* grades and an A grade and will read Mathematics at

University of Leeds

• Madeleine Dibble, our Deputy Head girl, achieved 3 A* grades and an A grade. She now goes on

to read History and Economics at Oxford University

•Liam Evans achieved 2A* grades and an A grade and goes on to read Mechanical Engineering at

University of Leeds

•Danielle Povey achieved 2A* grades and an A and B grade. She goes on to read Mathematics at

the University of Birmingham

•Louie McIver, our Deputy Head Boy, achieved 2 A* grades, an A and B grade and is going to

University of Cambridge to read Music

•Rebecca Chase achieved an A* grade and 3 A grades and goes on to read Early Years Education at

South Devon College

•Courtney Bell achieved an A* grade in addition to 2 further A grades and will commence her

studies in English Literature at University of Manchester

•Courtney Roberts achieved an A* grade, an A and 2 B grades and will read Business Management

at University of Liverpool

•Charlotte Meikle achieved 3 A grades and a B grade and will study Physiotherapy at Cardiff

University