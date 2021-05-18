Headteacher ‘confident’ Queensferry Primary School will reopen on Thursday following flooding

The headteacher of a Flintshire primary school is ‘confident’ her school will be able to reopen on Thursday after it was forced to close due to flooding.

Torrential downpours swept across Flintshire on Sunday causing flash flooding on some roads in the region.

A number of classrooms and the school hall were flooded, the Troi Rownd unit which also shares the Queensferry Campus building was also affected.

The schools head, Mrs Cathryn Lloyd had hoped to get the school back open on Wednesday but it will remain closed while all health & safety checks take place.

In a letter to parents today, Tuesday, May 18, Mrs Cathryn Lloyd said: “Just to update you today on the situation with the flooding in school.”

“Unfortunately, school will have to remain closed tomorrow Wednesday, May 19 in order that all the necessary health & safety checks are completed to ensure a safe re-opening.”

“I am confident that we will be open to all year groups on Thursday but there will be no breakfast club for the remainder of the week and possibly next week as a section of the school will have to remain out of action.”

“In addition can confirm that there will be no hot school meal provision until at least half term but packed lunches will be available.”

“Once again, I can only sincerely apologise for the disruption this is causing.”

“Please be advised that class teachers will continue to put out leaming for all year groups on Seesaw.”

“Thank you again for your understanding.”