Book launch of The Glynnes of Hawarden explores the family, the estate and their ties to the Flintshire village

Gladstone’s Library will celebrate the release of The Glynnes of Hawarden by T. W. Pritchard with a book launch at the Library on Monday, 4th December.

The Glynnes of Hawarden follows the story of the Glynne family, beginning with Lord Chief Justice Sir John Glynne (c. 1602 – 66), who used part of his hefty legal earnings to purchase Hawarden for his family.

Hawarden remained with the Glynnes until 1874 when the ninth baronet died without a male heir, and the village passed into the ownership of the Gladstone family (the baronet’s sister Catherine had married William Gladstone in 1839) where it remains.

A spokesperson for Gladstone’s Library said;

“The book is written in close collaboration with the Gladstone family, The Glynnes of Hawarden is a vivid account offering new insights into the Glynne family, the estate and the role both have played and continue to play in the life of Hawarden village.

Guests are invited to arrive at 5.30pm for 6pm for canapes and drinks, followed by a short introduction to the book by T. W. Pritchard and Sir William Gladstone, and an exclusive opportunity to buy signed copies of the book.”

This is a free event but booking is essential. To book please contact Gladstone’s Library on 01244 532350 or email enquiries@gladlib.org.

If you cannot make it on the night but would like to purchase a copy of the book, these can be obtained in person from Gladstone’s Library, Hawarden Post Office and Mold bookshop.”