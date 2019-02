A white Ford Transit van White was stolen from out outside a house in Garden City last night.

The van, registration number: YS61 AFO was taken sometime between 8pm and midnight.

If you have any information regarding the theft of the van or you seen it parked anywhere, contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting X027310

You can also contact police via the live web chat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support